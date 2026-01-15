Beneva Digitizes Policy Management for Auto Insured Consumers with GFT and Guidewire

The P&C insurer advances technology stack to enable consumers to buy, modify and cancel policies online

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Beneva has partnered with global digital transformation company GFT to advance its auto insurance product offerings in Guidewire’s Cloud. As insured customers increasingly look for online options, Beneva is setting the foundation for a completely digital policy ecosystem, from buying to modifications to cancellations, with the transition to Guidewire’s Advanced Product Designer (APD).

Eighty two percent (82%) of consumers want digital alternatives like mobile apps to manage their policies, but creating these online options can be costly, taking significant time and funds. Legacy carriers not only need to compile the data siloed across the organization to create new products, they also need to ensure they are constantly up to date with changing regulatory standards. Due to these barriers, many insurers have yet to fully digitize their offerings, despite consumer demand.

Beneva has always put their customers at the center of their product strategy. When the company set out to meet their customers' evolving digital needs they knew building the required capabilities from the ground up would not be conducive to the speed that competing in the rapidly changing insurance market required. It’s against this backdrop that the company engaged Guidewire and GFT to assist in converting its existing products to APD.

Guidewire and GFT completed the integration in 8 weeks, significantly reducing the time it would usually take to build new digital offerings. With the new advanced capabilities from Guidewire, Beneva is positioned to release a new line of business digitally for personal auto insurance and its commercial products, as well as homeowner insurance products going forward. Due to the conversion, the insurer has a foundation that will enable them to enhance autonomy for their customers - from buying a policy to seeing it, modifying it, and even cancelling it all seamlessly online.

“This migration with the new APD conversion feature from Guidewire and help from GFT and Guidewire has been much faster than expected and simpler also,” said Éric Marcoux, IT Vice-president Property & Casualty and Corporate Services of Beneva.

By adopting APD, Beneva now has a flexible framework that will enable the insurer to not only withstand but also outpace market changes as they happen. As the insurance and technology landscape continues to shift, the advanced infrastructure will allow them to quickly iterate on product design in a secure setting, significantly reducing time to market.

“Advanced Product Designer is driving a new wave of innovation on the Guidewire Cloud Platform,” said André Gagné, CEO of GFT Canada. “Innovative insurers like Beneva, who are rapidly migrating their insurance products to this modern and flexible framework, are positioning themselves as market leaders. By enabling the faster release of new digital experiences, automating key processes, and leveraging AI-powered capabilities provided by Guidewire, they are redefining both the customer experience and team efficiency. We are proud to partner with Beneva and Guidewire on this journey of innovation.”

Beneva is among the first insurers to successfully transition their non-APD products to APD as part of the Early Adopter Program. GFT collaborated with Guidewire closely throughout the initiative, which represents one of the first live production deployments of APD using this new capability.

With several real business lines already converted, GFT has been at the forefront of real-world APD implementations, successfully delivering conversions across multiple business lines.

