ACMP Celebrates 15 Years of Advancing a Global Profession

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) marks its 15th anniversary, celebrating a decade and a half of leadership in advancing the discipline of change management worldwide. The milestone coincides with Global Change Management Day , the annual global recognition created by ACMP to honor the work of change practitioners across industries and geographies.Since its founding in 2011, ACMP has grown into an influential global community dedicated to professional excellence, advocacy for the discipline, and building a thriving change community. ACMP’s mission—serving as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence and advocating for the discipline of change management—has driven the organization’s work and impact across continents.“Over the past 15 years, ACMP has helped shape a profession,” said Rich Batchelor, MCMP™, Board President of ACMP. “We’ve brought people together, developed frameworks and credentials, and created a community where practitioners can connect, grow, and deliver meaningful outcomes in their organizations and beyond. Our anniversary celebration reflects not just where we’ve been, but the broad global impact of our members and partners.”At the core of ACMP’s contribution is the development of a globally recognized Standard for Change Management©—a foundational framework that defines generally accepted practices in change management, supports professional credibility, and underpins certification and education programs accessible to practitioners worldwide.One Standard. Every Method. Global Credibility.This principle reflects ACMP’s commitment to a methodology-neutral approach that supports consistent, credible practice across contexts, cultures, and industries. It underscores ACMP’s role in advancing a shared professional foundation while respecting the diversity of ways organizations implement change.“Today we celebrate a community that spans borders and industries,” said Deshini Newman, Chief Executive Officer of ACMP. “Our work is about creating space for excellence, credibility, and connection for all who practice change management. As ACMP marks its 15th anniversary on Global Change Management Day, we honor every practitioner and partner who contributes to the evolution of our profession.”Building the Profession and Global CommunityOver the past decade and a half, ACMP’s influence has expanded in multiple areas:• Establishing and evolving the Standard for Change Management©, used as the basis for professional credentials and global practice frameworks.• Partnering with over 40 ACMP chapters around the world, ensuring that professionals everywhere can access networking and learning.• Launching, promoting and enhancing the Certified Change Management Professional(CCMP) credential, recognized internationally as a mark of professional excellence.• Creating the Master Change Management Professional™ (MCMP™) credential, a new designation as a mark of professional mastery.• Growing the Qualified Education Provider™ (QEP™) program and supporting a global network of training partners.• Supporting global events, webinars, and community engagement that connect practitioners around the world.Global Change Management Day — A Shared CelebrationToday’s anniversary also highlights Global Change Management Day, a global observance created by ACMP to elevate awareness of the profession and celebrate its impact. Change leaders, teams, and professionals worldwide are invited to share stories, host events, and participate in activities that reflect the value of well-managed change. Individuals and organizations are using #GlobalCMDay and #ACMP15 to highlight their contributions to the field.ACMP will also host two celebration webinars on February 11, with other surprises honoring their founding to occur throughout the year.###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

