Quarantine area for the imported fire ant expands to all of Davie, Forsyth and Iredell counties

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has expanded a state quarantine for the imported fire ant to include all of Davie, Forsyth and Iredell counties effective Jan. 1, 2026. With the expansion, the quarantine now includes portions or entire areas of 81 counties in North Carolina.

The quarantine continues efforts to monitor the spread of this pest and address mitigation or control measures. Under quarantine rules, residents and business owners in these counties will need to obtain a permit before moving plants, sod and related equipment into or through non-infested areas. The North Carolina Nursery and Landscape Association and nurseries in the newly quarantined counties were notified of the planned quarantine update. Certificates can be obtained from a local plant protection specialist or by contacting the Plant Protection Section at 800-206-9333 or 919-707-3730.

Items requiring a permit include nursery stock, sod, soil, hay and straw, logs or pulpwood with soil, and soil-moving equipment including construction equipment. The movement of any other products, items or infested materials that present a risk of spread from established IFA areas to non-infested areas is also prohibited.

“Failure to obtain the needed inspections and certifications may result in the issuance of a stop-sale notice and rejection or destruction of the regulated article,” said Dr. Bill Foote, director of the NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division. “Fire ants can be harmful to humans and livestock. It is critical we continue proactive efforts to slow down fire ant movement into non-infested areas of the state.”

The imported fire ant was first identified in Brunswick County in 1957. As it spread and became established, it was recognized as an aggressive pest of farmlands, pastures, residential areas and wildlife, Foote said. The ant is a nuisance and a health concern to humans, livestock and wildlife due to its painful sting. For a map of the quarantine area and to learn more about the NCDA&CS Imported Fire Ant program, visit https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/plant-industry/plant-protection/entomol….