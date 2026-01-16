Charleston Wrap Expands Resources and Product Offerings to Support Group Fundraising Ahead of Spring 2026

Expanding digital tools and product options to support successful fundraising for teams, schools, and community groups nationwide.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Wrap announced new resources and expanded product offerings to support a wide range of group-based fundraising campaigns as organizations begin planning for Spring 2026 fundraising. The updates are intended to help schools, sports teams, clubs, faith-based organizations, and community groups run organized, high-performing fundraisers during a busy seasonal window.As fundraising continues to evolve to better support busy families and volunteer-led groups, Charleston Wrap has focused on improving tools that offer flexibility and ease of use, combining online participation with proven, traditional fundraising approaches while giving supporters a retail-style shopping experience. These enhancements support group organizers who may not have marketing or sales backgrounds but still need reliable systems to reach their networks and manage participation efficiently.The company supports a broad mix of group fundraising efforts, including school programs, student organizations, and sports team fundraisers across activities such as baseball, basketball, cheerleading, dance, football, soccer, volleyball, and more. Community and faith-based organizations, including churches, preschools, and specialty groups, also use Charleston Wrap’s programs to raise funds with limited volunteer time.Charleston Wrap’s fundraising model combines digital and catalog-based options, allowing groups to choose the approach that fits their audience. For organizations that prefer traditional materials alongside online access, catalog fundraisers remain a core option, supported by online ordering, credit assignment, and direct-to-home shipping. This flexibility allows groups to engage supporters who prefer browsing printed catalogs as well as those who shop online.Campaign organizers receive access to structured resources designed to keep fundraisers on track. These include kickoff materials, reminder communications, and sponsor tools that help groups consistently promote their campaigns throughout the sales period. Students and participants are provided with social media campaign materials that encourage sharing with family, friends, and extended networks, helping groups expand their reach beyond their immediate community. Each fundraising campaign is assigned a dedicated consultant and access to a Sponsor Portal to view real-time analytics.“Groups are looking for fundraising programs that are organized, easy to manage, and respectful of everyone’s time,” said Mike Jackson, CEO of Charleston Wrap. “Our focus has been on providing tools and useful product options that help a wide range of organizations prepare confidently for upcoming fundraising seasons.”As Spring 2026 planning begins, Charleston Wrap continues to position its programs to support diverse fundraising needs, from athletic teams and student groups to community and faith-based organizations seeking structured, scalable fundraising options.About Charleston WrapCharleston Wrap is a leading provider of fundraising programs that support schools, sports teams, and community organizations across North America. The company provides fundraising programs that combine online shopping, catalog options, and direct-to-home shipping. Charleston Wrap offers a wide selection of premium products, from premium gift wraps to exclusive home décor and gourmet treats, along with campaign essentials, including real-time analytics and marketing tools, designed to help groups manage fundraising efforts efficiently and reach supporters nationwide.

