Jeff Wright’s New Book Tells the Complete Story of the Trojan War, Out May 26, 2026

Jeff Wright

In The Full Disclosure Iliad, Jeff Wright presents the complete Trojan War as a single, continuous epic for modern readers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly 3,000 years, the story of the Trojan War has reached readers in fragments. Homer’s Iliad searingly recounts some of the war’s most pivotal moments, but it neither explains how the conflict began nor follows it through to Troy’s final destruction. Those missing chapters of the story survive scattered across lost epics, later poetry, drama, and historical tradition. In his forthcoming book, The Full Disclosure Iliad, author and podcaster Jeff Wright gathers this dispersed material into a single, continuous narrative, presenting the full arc of the Trojan War from beginning to end. The book releases on May 26, 2026.

“The story of Troy is woven into our culture,” Wright explains. “Everyone knows pieces of it: Achilles’ heel, the Trojan Horse, the face that launched a thousand ships. But most people do not know the full story, how it begins, or how it truly ends.”

Homer’s Iliad has thrilled readers while simultaneously frustrating them. The epic begins nearly a decade into the war, offers little explanation of how the conflict began, and ends before Troy ever falls. While revered as a literary masterpiece, it leaves modern audiences without the context or resolution expected of a complete story. Film adaptations often compound the problem, sacrificing accuracy and depth for spectacle.

The Full Disclosure Iliad solves that long-standing gap.

In this sweeping narrative, Wright gathers the entire Trojan War tradition, including Homer’s Iliad, the lost epics of the Trojan War Cycle, classical Greek drama, Roman retellings, and modern historical scholarship, and weaves them into one seamless epic. From the divine spark that ignites the conflict to the final destruction of Troy, nothing is left unexplained, and no ending is unresolved.

Written for what Wright calls the “classically curious,” the book balances scholarly rigor with momentum and emotional depth.

“This is not watered down,” Wright says. “It is a full, serious epic, but it is also engaging, dramatic, and accessible. If you have seen the movies or tried reading the originals and felt like something was missing, this book is for you.”

Each chapter concludes with “Jeff’s Notes,” where Wright breaks the fourth wall in candid, conversational asides that lay bare his authorial choices. Unlike traditional scholarly footnotes, these behind-the-scenes notes reveal conflicting ancient sources, explain key narrative decisions, and offer rare transparency into how and why Jeff shaped his story.

Achilles, for instance: magically invulnerable to injury in some sources, or simply a warrior of extraordinary skill in others? Helen of Troy: kidnap victim, faithless wife, scheming manipulator, or pawn of the gods? In his “Jeff’s Notes,” Wright traces these tangled traditions and openly shares the versions he ultimately chose to leave on the cutting room floor.

Wright is uniquely positioned to have written The Full Disclosure Iliad. For more than twenty-five years, he has performed Trojan War tales on live stages, refining the narrative before audiences ranging from high school students to classical scholars. That work evolved into the acclaimed podcast Trojan War: The Podcast, which has surpassed 1.5 million downloads, followed by Odyssey: The Podcast, winner of the Society for Classical Studies’ Forum Prize.

Throughout The Full Disclosure Iliad, Wright tackles enduring questions that many texts and films leave unanswered. Did the Greeks really sail with a thousand ships? Was Helen truly the cause of the war? Did the Trojan Horse exist? The result is a single, coherent epic that preserves the grandeur of myth while grounding the story in plausible history.

Reviewed for accuracy by classical scholars, The Full Disclosure Iliad is positioned to resonate with both general readers and educators.

“Professors already assign my podcasts alongside the traditional readings. I believe The Full Disclosure Iliad will be a book professors assign to first-year students, building on that foundation.”

“Prepare to laugh, to cry, to rage,” Wright concludes, “and more than once, to have your heart completely broken. That is what great stories do.”

About the Author:

Jeff Wright is an author, podcaster, and live storyteller known for making ancient stories accessible, entertaining, and emotionally resonant for modern audiences. His work has been praised by educators, scholars, and listeners worldwide.

To find out more about Wright and his epic work, click here: https://www.jeffwrightstoryteller.com/

