House of Applejay Named ‘Best of Georgia Distillery 2025’ by Georgia Business Journal

EAST ELLIJAY, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Business Journal has awarded House of Applejay Distillery the 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Best Distillery, recognizing the vision and craftsmanship of Caroline Porsiel, founder of House of Applejay.The award honors Porsiel’s work as a distiller and liqueurist who blends history with innovation, shaping a fresh American expression of liqueur making while welcoming visitors to House of Applejay in North Georgia for tasting experiences. Her all-natural creations are rooted in heritage yet forward-thinking in flavor, bringing renewed attention to one of the world’s oldest and most complex spirits arts.In 2025, House of Applejay’s Winter Cherry Mountain Liqueur won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the only U.S.-made fruit liqueur among nine Double Gold honorees worldwide. That same creative spirit later earned the distillery statewide recognition as one of the “Coolest Things Made in Georgia” by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.“As a distiller and liqueurist, I’m proud to represent Georgia on the world stage,” said Porsiel. “These mountains inspire everything we make; natural, honest, and filled with Southern spirit.”House of Applejay’s award-winning liqueurs are now available for licensed buyers in Florida, with Georgia distribution currently in onboarding. Each bottle, from Winter Cherry Mountain to Applejay from Ellijay, is crafted with care in the Southern Appalachians and reflects the spirit of Georgia craftsmanship.As a women-owned distillery devoted to authenticity and artistry, House of Applejay continues to demonstrate that the story of American liqueur making runs through the mountains of Georgia.For more information click here

