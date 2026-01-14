Rising Canadian Travel to Grenada Prompts Third Weekly Air Canada Flight for Winter 2026

Grenada Tourism Authority Pure Grenada Logo Overhead view of Coyaba Beachfront Grand Anse Beach

Rising Canadian Travel to Grenada Prompts Third Weekly Air Canada Flight for Winter 202

The expansion of Air Canada’s service is a strong vote of confidence in Grenada’s appeal to Canadian travellers.” — Mrs. Stacey Liburd, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is celebrating continued growth in Canadian visitor arrivals with the announcement of expanded air service from Air Canada, reinforcing Grenada’s position as a sought-after Caribbean destination for Canadian travellers.In response to this increased demand, Air Canada will introduce a third weekly flight to Grenada, operating from January 22, 2026 through April 23, 2026. The additional frequency enhances access during the peak winter travel season, offering Canadians greater flexibility and convenience when planning their escape to the Spice Isle.Canada remains one of Grenada’s fastest-growing source markets, driven by travellers seeking authentic, upscale Caribbean experiences paired with natural beauty, wellness, and cultural richness. The added flight capacity supports Grenada’s strategic focus on premium and experiential travel while strengthening long-term tourism growth.“The expansion of Air Canada’s service is a strong vote of confidence in Grenada’s appeal to Canadian travellers,” said Mrs. Stacey Liburd, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “This third weekly flight not only responds to rising demand, but also underscores our commitment to improving connectivity and delivering exceptional travel experiences that showcase the very best of our tri-island destination.”Known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, Grenada is an enchanting tri-island nation flush with natural beauty, brimming with warm hospitality, and rich with cultural traditions. Mainland Grenada, and sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique, create the spice of a true Caribbean experience for foodies, adventurers, families, and couples alike.As an authentic Caribbean destination, known for warm and welcoming hospitality, this expanded connectivity makes it easier than ever for Canadians to experience this tri-island destination. The island's untouched and serene surroundings offer the perfect setting for relaxation and pampering, providing an idyllic escape for discerning travellers. Stays in exceptional properties - including Michelin Key recipients Calabash Hotel, Six Senses La Sagesse, and Spice Island Beach Resort - unparalleled gastronomic experiences tied to the island’s famed nutmeg and chocolate, and eco-conscious excursions in the renowned Underwater Sculpture Parks, Grenada offers meaningful, immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression.For more information on flights from Toronto, Canada to Grenada, operating three times a week, please visit www.aircanada.com . For more information on visiting Grenada, please visit puregrenada.com.For media enquiries, please contact Jerry Grymek via jerry@lma.caABOUT GRENADAGrenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique are the hidden gems of the Caribbean, boasting a wealth of unspoiled beauty, breathtaking waterfalls, and 30 white sandy beaches, including the world-famous Grand Anse Beach. Renowned for their aromatic spices, organic chocolate, and unforgettable dive sites—featuring the world’s first underwater sculpture park and the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean—this tri-island destination offers the perfect haven for foodies, sunseekers, and diving enthusiasts.For more information about Grenada, please visit www.puregrenada.com

