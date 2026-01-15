RepSpark Unveils Its Largest Platform Overhaul Ever, Bringing B2C Simplicity and AI Intelligence to Wholesale

B2B eCommerce platform redefines the wholesale experience with a new interface, persistent "always-on" carts, and embedded AI that drives smarter decisions.

We built RepSpark Flow to make wholesale as seamless, scalable, and rewarding as the Direct-to-Consumer experience.” — Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepSpark , a leading B2B eCommerce platform for apparel, accessories, and footwear brands, has announced the launch of RepSpark Flow , a complete reimagining of its wholesale platform.Representing the most significant release in the company’s history, RepSpark Flow modernizes the B2B buying journey to mirror the intuitive, seamless nature of best-in-class consumer shopping experiences.Designed to remove friction from every step of the wholesale process, RepSpark Flow combines a redesigned user interface, streamlined navigation, and powerful new automation tools.The update addresses the industry’s need for speed and accuracy, operating on a core promise: Fewer Clicks. Faster Orders. Stronger Connections.“We built RepSpark Flow to make wholesale as seamless, scalable, and rewarding as the Direct-to-Consumer experience,” said Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark. “Brands want an experience for their buyers that doesn’t slow them down, and with the Flow update, we aren't just updating software; we are giving our brands and retailers their time back. When buyers feel confident, and the process feels effortless, they order more, and relationships grow stronger.”Key Features of RepSpark FlowThe Flow update will release features in waves throughout all of 2026, but the initial launch introduces foundational changes designed to eliminate “session fatigue” and order errors:-The "Always-On" Cart: A persistent shopping cart that follows the user across the entire session. Buyers can now navigate between catalogs, reports, and product pages without losing their progress. This eliminates the need to rebuild orders and allows for seamless multi-tasking.-AI-Powered Order Insights: For the first time, RepSpark is introducing embedded AI directly into the Orders page. Unlike a standard chatbot, this intelligent assistant works in the background to automatically scan for expiring drafts, missing follow-ups, and unusual order patterns, allowing Sales Reps and Buyers to address issues before they become problems. This is just the beginning, coming later in 2026: AI-powered search, recommendations, forecasting, and more.-Dynamic Ordering: Complex orders are now simplified. Buyers can manage multi-date and multi-location orders in a single, streamlined view, removing the need to create separate orders for different delivery windows.-Modernized Discovery: With dedicated product detail pages and enhanced search capabilities, retailers can discover products faster, with a UI that puts the brand’s story front and center.-A Redesigned Insignia Experience: RepSpark Flow elevates the custom ordering process with a fully reimagined Insignia interface, built on the belief that logos aren’t just decoration, they’re identity. This update empowers brands and clubs to manage logo approvals, placements, and production at scale with new precision. By streamlining these complex custom workflows, RepSpark already helps industry leaders like Peter Millar, Holderness & Bourne, and Faherty Brand to ensure every piece tells the right story. This update will further improve that experience. For brands, this means better service for retailers; for retailers, it simplifies custom orders; and for the end consumer, it deepens the connection, turning every purchase into a true badge of identity.Business ImpactRepSpark Flow was developed to help brands scale their wholesale operations without increasing administrative chaos. By reducing the mental load on buyers and sales reps, brands can expect higher adoption rates, fewer calls to customer support regarding order errors, and increased average order values.“Our goal was to ensure that a brand’s team shouldn’t have to work harder just because their wholesale volume grows,” said Butcher. “The Flow update allows teams to breathe calmly even as order volume increases. It is technology moving with you, not against you.”RepSpark Flow is now available for RepSpark customers. Existing customers interested in enabling the Flow update can reach out to their account managers.As previously mentioned, this initial release marks the beginning of a phased rollout of advanced features throughout the year, including enhanced reporting, AI search, and advanced product configuration tools scheduled for Q2 and Q3.For more information on RepSpark Flow or to schedule a demo, please visit flow.repspark.comAbout RepSpark SystemsRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com , and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.