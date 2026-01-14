Jennifer Maddox of Future Ties Partners with Subaru to Host Cookies, Cocoa & Coats

Jennifer Maddox, Founder and Executive Director of Future Ties

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Maddox, Founder and Executive Director of Future Ties , will host the organization’s annual winter coat giveaway, Cookies, Cocoa & Coats, on Monday, January 19, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Future Ties community facility located at 6330 South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, Illinois.The annual event provides free winter coats to children while creating a warm, family-friendly experience that includes cookies, hot cocoa, and community engagement. This year’s initiative is made possible through a partnership with Subaru of Evergreen Park, Illinois, reflecting a shared commitment to youth well-being and neighborhood support.The event will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reinforcing Future Ties’ commitment to service, community care, and support for families during the winter season.Cookies, Cocoa & Coats is a signature Future Ties winter initiative that aligns with the organization’s prevention-first, upstream approach to community impact, ensuring children and families have essential resources before winter conditions become a hardship.“This event represents what’s possible when community organizations and local businesses come together with intention,” said Maddox. “Our goal is to make sure children feel warm, supported, and valued, not just during the winter months, but year-round.”Future Ties serves as a trusted community anchor on Chicago’s South Side, delivering programs that focus on youth development, family stability, and long-term neighborhood resilience. The annual coat giveaway has become a meaningful winter tradition, drawing families, volunteers, and partners committed to proactive, community-centered solutions.The January 19 event is open to the community. Coats will be distributed while supplies last.Event Details• Event: Cookies, Cocoa & Coats• Host: Future Ties• Date: Monday, January 19, 2026 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)• Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM• Location: 6330 South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL• Partner: Subaru of Evergreen Park• Focus: Free winter coats for children and familiesAbout Future TiesFuture Ties is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening communities through prevention-focused initiatives that support youth development, family stability, and neighborhood well-being. Through strategic partnerships and direct community engagement, Future Ties works to address challenges before they escalate, creating sustainable pathways to opportunity.

