Chairman Comer: Bill and Hillary Clinton Are Not Above the Law

WASHINGTON— Following former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s failure to appear for her scheduled deposition, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced that the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings next week against her, as well as former President Bill Clinton, for defying a lawful, bipartisan congressional subpoena approved unanimously by both Republicans and Democrats. Like yesterday’s scheduled deposition with former President Clinton, not a single Oversight Committee Democrat – including Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) – showed up to today’s deposition.

Below are excerpts from Chairman Comer’s remarks following former Secretary Clinton’s scheduled deposition.

“We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress. We believe that, because this subpoena was issued in a bipartisan fashion. The Democrats acted the day that the subpoenas were voted on in the Subcommittee like they wanted the Clintons to come.

[…]

“We subpoenaed the [Epstein] estate and got all the documents. Everything. That was what the victims asked. That’s what the Democrats asked. I think that’s what the American people wanted. We subpoenaed the estate, got 100 percent of the documents.

“I have subpoenaed the Department of Justice and Pam Bondi for the documents, which they are producing.

[…]

“Bill Barr, Alex Acosta, came in and were deposed because of our lawful subpoena. This same lawful subpoena was issued to the Clintons, and they defied it.

“And you know, Bill Clinton is trying to play the victim card here. Only Bill Clinton could try to triangulate something that’s happened—a terrible, a terrible atrocity—to these survivors who have had to endure who knows what from Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell.

“So we’re trying to get answers to American people. We’re serious about it.

“Once again, not a single Democrat showed up. You know how many depositions we’ve done? There’s always a Democrat here. The former president of the United States, former Secretary of State—neither one of them. [There is] not a single Democrat here.

“So I think the questions that should be asked to the Democrats on the Committee are, ‘Do you still support hearing from the Clintons?’ Because, you know, some have asked, ‘What’s Hillary got to do anything?’

“Well, Jeffrey Epstein claimed—and I don’t know if this is true or not—because I think a lot of what Jeffrey Epstein said was just not true, but he said that he helped set up the Clinton Foundation, that there are records that would imply that Epstein helped raise money for the Clinton Foundation.”



Background: On July 23, 2025, Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Following the Subcommittee vote, on August 5, 2025, Chairman Comer issued the subpoenas.

Former President Clinton’s deposition was initially requested on October 14, 2025, and then moved to December 17, 2025. President Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate him if he would propose dates certain in January. He declined. The Committee issued a new subpoena with the deposition date set for January 13, 2026, and he failed to appear.

Former Secretary Clinton’s deposition was initially scheduled for October 9, 2025, and then moved to December 18, 2025. Secretary Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate her if she would propose dates certain in January. She declined. The Committee issued a new subpoena with the date set for January 14, 2026, and she failed to appear.

