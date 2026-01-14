Wolf Twin Books Releases Noir Novel 'Necromancers Don’t Read Toe Tags'

New novel by Thomas L. Vaultonburg explores institutional silence, power, and the cost of telling the truth.

This novel isn’t about monsters. It’s about the systems that keep making them.” — Thomas L. Vaultonburg

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wolf Twin Books announces the release of Necromancers Don’t Read Toe Tags, a new noir novel by poet-turned-novelist Thomas L. Vaultonburg that explores how abuse, power, and institutional silence can allow harm to persist — not as an anomaly, but as a pattern.Blending hard-boiled detective fiction with psychological and cosmic noir, Necromancers Don’t Read Toe Tags follows two professional outsiders — private investigator Elias Mort and crisis analyst Janelle Montclaire — as they navigate cases no institution wants to touch. Their work takes them into the shadowed spaces where truth threatens money, reputation, and the stability of entire systems.“Most stories about monsters focus on the individual,” said Vaultonburg. “This one asks a different question: what kind of world keeps making them?”Necromancers Don’t Read Toe Tags examines the broader machinery that enables exploitation to survive — privilege that functions as armor, institutions that prioritize risk management over justice, and communities that choose silence over disruption.Vaultonburg wrote the novel after witnessing how institutional silence and reputation-management can devastate real people in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois.Through Mort’s methodical investigations and Janelle’s sharp understanding of how organizations control narratives, the novel reveals how predators are rarely hidden so much as protected. Files vanish. Witnesses are discredited. Stories are quietly rewritten. What looks like coincidence becomes pattern.The novel unfolds through investigations, records, and narrative fragments that mirror how institutions document — and distort — reality.Set against a backdrop of urban decay and creeping cosmic dread, the book blends noir’s moral tension with a contemporary examination of power, complicity, and the cost of telling the truth. As Mort and Janelle peel back layers of deception, they discover that every step toward clarity increases the danger — not because the truth is false, but because it is expensive.Necromancers Don’t Read Toe Tags is available now in Kindle edition via Amazon:About the AuthorThomas L. Vaultonburg is a poet, haikuist, and small-press publisher based in Rockford, Illinois. His work has appeared in The Heron’s Nest, Presence, Wales Haiku Journal, Haiku Commentary, and Failed Haiku. Necromancers Don’t Read Toe Tags marks his debut novel and continues his long-standing interest in the intersection of narrative, memory, and the systems that shape human lives. Vaultonburg posts a daily haiku on Bluesky at https://bsky.app/profile/wolftwinthomas.bsky.social About Wolf Twin BooksWolf Twin Books is a boutique publishing company that exclusively produces art books, poetry, and epic fantasy, with a focus on literary, experimental, and cross-genre work that challenges conventional storytelling while remaining grounded in emotional truth. For more information, visit https://www.wolftwin.com/

