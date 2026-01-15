Sunday Citizen Redefines Modern Comfort on Life+Leisure

Fiona Kuzian, Co-CEO of Sunday Citizen on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic Fiona Kuzian, Co-CEO of Sunday Citizen on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Co-CEO Fiona Kuzian Shares a New Vision of Slow, Intentional Luxury in Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing January 20, 2026

Sunday Citizen represents a beautiful shift in how we think about luxury. It’s not about more—it’s about better.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that rarely slows down, Sunday Citizen is inviting people to pause, exhale, and rediscover the power of comfort. The modern comfort brand is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Life+Leisure , hosted by New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Bill Rancic and Emmy Award-winning television personality Giuliana Rancic. The segment premieres on WE tv on January 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST, spotlighting how Sunday Citizen is redefining luxury through softness, intention, and emotional well-being.The episode features Fiona Kuzian, Co-CEO of Sunday Citizen, who shares the brand’s origins and mission to “create joy through comfort.” What began with a passion for elevated hotel-inspired textiles has evolved into a lifestyle brand beloved for its bedding, loungewear, and home essentials that feel as nurturing as they are luxurious.During the conversation, Kuzian discusses how Sunday Citizen stands out in a crowded home goods market by prioritizing emotional connection over excess—focusing on tactile, wellness-driven fabrics designed to feel like a “hug for the soul.” She highlights the brand’s commitment to slow, intentional luxury, where comfort isn’t rushed, trends are secondary, and quality is felt the moment you touch the product.Viewers are introduced to some of Sunday Citizen’s most popular offerings, including the Snug Comforter and Premium Bamboo collections, known for their ultra-soft textures, breathable performance, and thoughtful construction. Kuzian also explains how the brand has seamlessly transitioned from its hotel roots into a go-to lifestyle staple for consumers seeking affordable luxury without compromise.“Sunday Citizen represents a beautiful shift in how we think about luxury,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “It’s not about more—it’s about better. Fiona’s passion for creating products that support comfort, calm, and connection truly resonates, and our viewers will feel that immediately.”The segment also explores Sunday Citizen’s brand personality and loyal customer base—individuals who value comfort as a form of self-care—and features real stories of how the brand’s bedding and loungewear have made meaningful impacts in people’s everyday lives. Kuzian further addresses how Sunday Citizen balances eco-conscious materials with durability and long-lasting softness, reinforcing the brand’s thoughtful approach to sustainability.As the interview concludes, Kuzian offers a glimpse into what’s next for Sunday Citizen, including new product launches, continued innovation in technical fabrics, and plans for global expansion—while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy of comfort with intention.Tune in to WE tv on January 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Sunday Citizen is transforming comfort into a modern form of luxury.To learn more about Sunday Citizen visit http://www.sundaycitizen.co and enjoy a 20% discount on products using promo code: LIFESUNDAY20About Sunday CitizenSunday Citizen is a modern comfort brand dedicated to creating joy through softness. Founded with a hotel-inspired approach to premium textiles, the brand offers elevated bedding, loungewear, and home essentials designed to nurture both body and mind. With a focus on intentional design, wellness-driven fabrics, and accessible luxury, Sunday Citizen invites customers to slow down and experience comfort that truly matters. Learn more at http://www.sundaycitizen.co About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

