Healing and Zen Experience Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing and Zen Experience has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, marking its second consecutive year receiving this distinction. The award highlights the company’s commitment to comprehensive, results-driven wellness services, including therapeutic and medical massage, deep tissue and muscle manipulation, TMJ and headache relief therapy, prenatal and postnatal massage, lymphatic drainage, and signature aromatherapy relaxation sessions. This recognition reflects the business’s ongoing dedication to improving client health and well-being across the state.What sets Healing and Zen Experience apart is its focus on personalized care and expert techniques. Each session is tailored to the individual, addressing muscular tension, mobility challenges, or chronic discomfort, while their H.A.Z.E. VIP Membership Program offers ongoing wellness support and exclusive perks. Proprietary products such as the H.A.Z.E. Cooling Blend Massage Cream extend the therapeutic benefits beyond the studio, allowing clients to continue their recovery at home.“Our team is passionate about creating experiences that help people feel their best,” said Ortavia Taylor, founder of H.A.Z.E. “Being recognized again by the Best of Georgia Awards validates the care, precision, and dedication we bring to every client.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Award underscores Healing and Zen Experience’s ongoing mission to combine skill, innovation, and personalized attention in every service they offer. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its programs and continue refining its methods to meet the evolving needs of clients, ensuring wellness is accessible, effective, and sustainable. This recognition not only celebrates their achievements to date but also reinforces their role as a trusted leader in Georgia’s wellness community.For more information click here

