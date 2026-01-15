Pulmonologist Sushil Gupta, MD, Highlights the Critical Lung–Heart Connection Ahead of American Heart Month

Woodbridge pulmonologist Sushil Gupta, MD, draws attention to the vital link between lung, sleep, and heart health during February’s heart awareness efforts.

WOODBRIDGE, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As February’s American Heart Month approaches, Sushil Gupta, MD, FCCP, a board-certified pulmonologist based in Woodbridge, Connecticut, is calling attention to the critical and often underrecognized connection between respiratory health, sleep disorders, and cardiovascular disease.

American Heart Month, led by the American Heart Association (AHA), focuses national attention on heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide. While cardiovascular disease is commonly associated with diet, exercise, and genetics, medical experts increasingly emphasize that lung function and oxygen regulation play a central role in heart health.

“Conditions that impair breathing or oxygen delivery place sustained stress on the cardiovascular system,” Sushil Gupta of Woodbridge explained. “Sleep apnea, chronic lung disease, and untreated respiratory disorders can significantly increase the risk of hypertension, arrhythmias, heart failure, and stroke.”

Sushil Gupta MD brings decades of experience in pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine to the conversation. His clinical background includes extensive work with patients whose cardiovascular conditions were worsened, or even triggered, by undiagnosed breathing disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea. Repeated nighttime oxygen deprivation associated with sleep apnea has been linked to increased cardiovascular strain, inflammation, and elevated risk of sudden cardiac events.

American Heart Month also highlights the importance of preparedness and community action. Each year, more than 23,000 children experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting, according to the American Heart Association. CPR training and early intervention can dramatically improve survival outcomes, reinforcing the need for widespread public education.

The American Heart Association encourages individuals to join the Nation of Lifesavers by learning CPR, wearing red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, and volunteering to support heart and brain health initiatives. These efforts align closely with Dr. Gupta’s emphasis on prevention, early detection, and comprehensive care.

About Sushil Gupta, MD, FCCP

Sushil Gupta, MD, FCCP, is a board-certified pulmonologist with extensive experience in pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine. He previously practiced at Pulmonary Care, PC in New Haven, Connecticut, and served as an attending physician with the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Group. Dr. Sushil Gupta of Woodbridge completed his fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at St. Luke’s–Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University and his internal medicine residency at the Hospital of Saint Raphael/Yale School of Medicine. He is licensed to practice medicine in Connecticut and has contributed to national research and education efforts in pulmonary and sleep medicine.

About the American Heart Association

Founded in 1924, the American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. With more than 35 million volunteers and supporters and over 3,300 employees, the Association has invested more than $6 billion in research to advance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health. The American Heart Association’s mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

