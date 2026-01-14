Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,552 in the last 365 days.

Leadership Bismarck Mandan participants visited the Supreme Court on Jan. 14

Leadership Bismarck Mandan, a leadership program created by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, visited the North Dakota Supreme Court on January 14 and visited with Justice Douglas Bahr. The visit was part of the Law & Legislature Day at the state capitol, and the Issue Day Chairs were Sen. Sean Cleary, Kay LoCoe, and Annique Lockard.

Justice Bahr highlighted the work of the supreme court and the state court system, how cases reach the supreme court, the role of judges and justices, and much more. Following the session in the courtroom, attendees also toured the justice’s conference room and chambers. Attendees wrapped up their day visiting with Governor Kelly Armstrong.

Justice Bahr answers questions from attendees.

Participants pose for a photo in the courtroom.

Justice Bahr, with Leadership Bismarck Mandan participants in the Beryl J. Levine Conference Room, explains how the courts and legislature work together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leadership Bismarck Mandan participants visited the Supreme Court on Jan. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.