Leadership Bismarck Mandan participants visited the Supreme Court on Jan. 14

Leadership Bismarck Mandan, a leadership program created by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, visited the North Dakota Supreme Court on January 14 and visited with Justice Douglas Bahr. The visit was part of the Law & Legislature Day at the state capitol, and the Issue Day Chairs were Sen. Sean Cleary, Kay LoCoe, and Annique Lockard.

Justice Bahr highlighted the work of the supreme court and the state court system, how cases reach the supreme court, the role of judges and justices, and much more. Following the session in the courtroom, attendees also toured the justice’s conference room and chambers. Attendees wrapped up their day visiting with Governor Kelly Armstrong.

Justice Bahr answers questions from attendees.

Participants pose for a photo in the courtroom.

Justice Bahr, with Leadership Bismarck Mandan participants in the Beryl J. Levine Conference Room, explains how the courts and legislature work together.