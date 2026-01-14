Sprint Data Solutions Releases Adventure Travel Group Tour Buyers Mailing List

Sprint Data Solutions

New Targeted Audience Helps Travel Brands Reach Consumers Actively Booking Group Adventure Experiences

This list gives travel brands a scalable way to reach adventure-focused travelers who consistently choose guided and group experiences over traditional travel.” — Abigail Ochoa, Sales.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprint Data Solutions today announced the launch of its Adventure Travel Group Tour Buyers Mailing List, a highly targeted consumer data solution designed for travel brands, tour operators, and experience-based marketers seeking to reach travelers actively booking guided and group adventure tours.This specialized mailing list connects marketers with consumers who have demonstrated recent purchasing behavior and strong interest in group-based adventure travel experiences, including hiking tours, eco-adventures, cultural expeditions, multi-day excursions, and small-group guided trips. These buyers are ideal prospects for tour packages, destination marketing, seasonal promotions, and loyalty-based travel offers.The Adventure Travel Group Tour Buyers Mailing List is built using verified transactional data, travel intent signals, lifestyle indicators, and booking behavior. Marketers can deploy this audience across direct mail, email marketing, and omnichannel campaigns to reach high-intent travelers planning upcoming trips.“Adventure travelers who book group tours are highly engaged planners who value expert guidance, immersive experiences, and well-organized itineraries,” said a Data Strategy spokesperson at Sprint Data Solutions. “This list allows travel brands to connect with consumers already purchasing guided adventure travel, helping campaigns perform more efficiently.”Key audience segments include buyers of guided hiking and trekking tours, eco-tourism packages, international adventure group travel, and experiential travel programs. The data can be refined by age, income, geography, travel frequency, and lifestyle interests to support both domestic and international travel campaigns.This mailing list is ideal for:Adventure and eco-tour operatorsGroup travel and expedition companiesTravel agencies and tour consolidatorsDestination marketing organizationsExperience-based travel brandsAll data is regularly updated to maintain accuracy and deliverability. Sprint Data Solutions also provides list customization, suppression services, and campaign support to ensure compliance with applicable marketing standards.To request counts, samples, or additional segmentation details for the Adventure Travel Group Tour Buyers Mailing List, visit sprintdatasolutions.com.

