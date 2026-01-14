State of North Dakota Collaborates with U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success to Connect Soldiers with Workforce Opportunities

The state of North Dakota, in its role as an employer, signed a U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program agreement with the North Dakota Army National Guard today at the state Capitol connecting soldiers to civilian workforce opportunities.

The PaYS Program brings together the U.S. Army and a diverse network of private industry, academic institutions, and state and local public organizations. Through the program, soldiers are offered job interviews and potential employment opportunities upon completion of their initial entry training to help them prepare for their futures.

“We value what our soldiers bring to the table and the perspectives they share,” Gov. Armstrong said. “Their military training prepares them with skills that often take years to develop in the workforce. We’re already proud to work alongside many current soldiers and veterans on Team ND, and we look forward to welcoming even more through the PaYS program.”

Armstrong added that North Dakota remains dedicated to becoming the most military-friendly state in the country, and this collaboration exemplifies the state’s effort to fulfill that mission.

“The Army Partnership for Your Success program connects men and women who serve their nation to civilian employers who need a dedicated and reliable workforce,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mitchell Johnson, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general. “This is a testament to the unwavering support North Dakota provides to its military and is a shining example of smart, effective collaboration.”

The PaYS program is part of a long-term U.S. Army effort to help soldiers forge professional relationships with businesses and encourage business owners to look to the Army as a plentiful and reliable recruiting source.

Since PaYS began in 2000, more than 1,275 employers have partnered with the program, and more than 100,000 interviews have occurred. Soldiers interested in the program can register at www.armypays.com and can view state careers at www.nd.gov/careers.