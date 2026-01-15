Westchester Magazine Announces UNVEILED: A Boutique Bridal Experience for Modern Couples

An elevated bridal event connecting engaged couples with the region’s top wedding experts—plus tastings, inspiration, and exclusive experiences

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester Magazine’s Westchester/Hudson Valley Weddings proudly announces UNVEILED, a premium bridal and lifestyle experience designed for couples who want more than a traditional wedding expo. Stylish, curated, and intentionally paced, UNVEILED blends inspiration with access—bringing together the region’s most sought-after wedding professionals in one elevated afternoon.Hosted on February 22, 2026 at the beautiful VIP Country Club in New Rochelle, UNVEILED welcomes couples into a refined, magazine-worthy setting where planning feels personal—and the experience feels like a celebration.“UNVEILED is more than a bridal event—it’s an experience,” said Linda Fears, Editorial Director of Westchester Magazine. “It reflects the style, sophistication, and creativity of weddings in Westchester and the Hudson Valley, while giving couples a meaningful way to connect with the local experts who can bring their vision to life.”With up to 300 attendees and approximately 65 hand-selected vendors, UNVEILED creates the right environment for genuine discovery and connection—not crowded aisles and rushed conversations. Couples can meet elite local wedding pros across every planning category, including venues & catering, wedding planners & event designers, bridal gowns, florists, travel, and more.UNVEILED is also a powerful platform for sponsors and vendors. Produced by Westchester Magazine—one of the region’s most influential lifestyle media brands—UNVEILED offers sponsors a rare opportunity to engage an affluent, high-intent audience at a moment when couples are actively selecting the brands they will book.In addition to in-room presence, sponsorship packages can include pre-event promotion and post-event visibility across Westchester Magazine’s digital channels and social platforms—creating value well beyond the event itself.For more information: https://westchestermagazine.com/events/unveiled/ Registration is free for brides and grooms; guest tickets are $20.Vendor/Sponsor Inquiries: sales@westchestermagazine.comGeneral Questions: marketing@westchestermagazine.comWESTCHESTER MAGAZINEFor more than 25 years, Westchester Magazine has been the definitive lifestyle authority for Westchester County—spotlighting the people, places, culture, dining, homes, and stories that shape the region. Through award-winning editorial, compelling digital content, and high-impact experiential events, Westchester Magazine connects engaged audiences with the local businesses and brands that power the community.TODAY MEDIAToday Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is pertinent, interesting, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic and popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland, Rye and Fishkill, New York and Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

