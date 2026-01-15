Teresa Murphey of Hire Ventures® Named a Pinnacle Award Winner for Leadership and Innovation

Hire Ventures Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teresa Murphey, Founder and CEO of Hire Ventures®, an Atlanta-based HR and Recruiting consulting firm providing senior-level, fractional support to growing companies, has been named a 2025 Pinnacle Award Winner. The award recognizes her more than two decades of leadership helping organizations hire effectively, stay compliant, and build strong teams.

The Pinnacle Awards honor business leaders whose work creates measurable impact. Murphey earned this distinction by developing a practical HR and recruiting approach designed for the realities of fast-moving, resource-conscious, execution-driven companies.

Founded in 2001, Hire Ventures provides embedded, senior-level HR and recruiting support through flexible, project-based and part-time engagements. Over the past year, Murphey led the firm through impressive growth, expanding services to meet companies where they are and provide support when it matters most.

A key achievement was Murphey’s launch of HelloHR and HelloHire, HR and recruiting services designed to give companies access to experienced, senior-level support without adding full-time headcount. These services deliver hands-on guidance to help leaders address hiring, compliance, and people challenges as they arise.

“Thank you to my team, our clients, and everyone who has been part of my professional growth,” said Teresa Murphey, founder and CEO of Hire Ventures. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, especially the launch of HelloHR and HelloHire. These offerings allow us to support companies of different sizes with the fractional help they need, while staying true to our values and how we work.”

Murphey’s leadership has also earned strong and consistent client validation. Hire Ventures maintains a 100 Net Promoter Score, receives ongoing five-star Google reviews, and was recently ranked the number one HR consulting firm in Atlanta based on verified client feedback by leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, Clutch. Companies using Hire Ventures’ fractional HR and recruiting support have reported meaningful improvements in overall performance, with some citing gains of approximately 30 percent. These outcomes are reflected in stronger hiring decisions, improved employee engagement, and clearer accountability across teams.

The Pinnacle Award reinforces Murphey’s role as a trusted voice on fractional leadership and people strategy for growing companies. For more information about Teresa Murphey and Hire Ventures, visit hireventures.com or learn more about the awards at the Pinnacle Awards website.

About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures® is a woman-owned Human Resource Consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company offers fractional and project-based HR and recruiting services to companies across the U.S. Founded in 2001, Hire Ventures has built a reputation for delivering senior-level expertise without full-time cost structures.

