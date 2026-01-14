MEA Energy Association Reaches Individual Contributors with New Utility Leadership Program

MEA empowers emerging utility professionals with leadership skills, coaching, and confidence through a virtual accelerator program.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is excited to launch the Emerging Leader & Individual Contributor Edition of the Utility Leadership Accelerator Program, a virtual, cohort-based leadership development experience designed for utility professionals. The program runs from February through May 2026 and provides participants with a supportive, structured environment to build foundational leadership skills and confidence—regardless of title or formal supervisory responsibility.Created specifically for individual contributors and emerging leaders in the early to mid-stages of their careers, this edition of the Utility Leadership Accelerator Program focuses on self-awareness, strengths-based leadership, and practical skill development. Through interactive learning, coaching, and peer connection, participants gain tools they can apply immediately within their organizations and teams.This cohort-based experience blends live, interactive webinars, one-on-one and group coaching, and peer accountability partnerships to create a meaningful and personalized leadership journey. The program is led by Daneen Goncalves, MEA Leadership Programs Manager and Executive Coach, who brings extensive experience in leadership development, coaching, and training within the utility industry. “Leadership development shouldn’t be tied to a role. It should begin when someone practices leadership in how they communicate, collaborate, and influence others,” says Goncalves. “This program is designed to help emerging leaders and individual contributors in our industry understand their strengths, build confidence, and develop the skills needed to lead from where they are.”The new program delivers expert-led webinars facilitated by respected utility industry subject matter experts. Participants will explore their leadership talent using CliftonStrengths, learn how to build relationships that matter both internally and externally, and gain practical insight into the business side of utilities.In addition to earning up to eight professional development hours (PDHs), the collaborative learning environment and strong peer connections create a community where participants can grow together, gain perspective from across the utility industry, and build a strong foundation for future leadership roles. Goncalves says it best: “By investing early, utilities can strengthen their talent pipeline and empower professionals at every level, regardless of their title.”For additional details or to register, visit MEAenergy.org/leadership-development About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

