Argonauts Alumni Raise $15,000 for Football Toronto Helmet Bank at Inaugural Peter Martin Memorial Golf Tournament

Left to right: Jason Pottinger, President of the Argos Alumni Association, presents a $15,000 donation to George Gretes, Chair of Football Toronto, supporting their Helmet Bank Program, joined by former Toronto Argonauts linebacker Hénoc Muamba, 2022 Grey Cup MVP.

Premium event at Lionhead Golf Club strengthens youth safety and community football across Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association (TAAA) today announced the successful results of its inaugural Peter Martin Memorial Golf Tournament, a sold-out, premium event held at the prestigious Lionhead Golf Club. The tournament brought together alumni, corporate partners, fans, and community supporters for a day dedicated to celebration, camaraderie, and community impact.The event raised $15,000 in support of Football Toronto ’s Helmet Bank Program, a vital initiative that ensures young athletes across Toronto have access to safe, certified football helmets. The donation will expand the program’s reach and help remove financial barriers that prevent youth from safely participating in the sport.Corporate Partners Driving Community ImpactCorporate sponsorship played a significant role in the event’s success. The TAAA extends its gratitude to the organizations and individuals whose contributions elevated the tournament and enabled increased charitable impact.Strengthening Safe Access to FootballEstablished in 2023, Football Toronto’s Helmet Bank helps eliminate financial barriers to participation by supplying safe, recertified helmets to schools and club programs. With the estimated 10-year cost of a helmet reaching $1,000, ongoing donor support is essential for sustainability. Funds from the tournament will support new helmets, recertification, and expanded access for hundreds of young athletes.“This donation is nothing short of transformational for our young athletes across Toronto,” said George Gretes, Chair of Football Toronto. “The Helmet Bank exists so no child is left on the sidelines because they cannot afford safe equipment. The Argonauts Alumni have demonstrated true leadership by strengthening programs, supporting families, and helping more kids access the sport.”“Once an Argo, always an Argo has never been just a slogan,” said Jason Pottinger, President of the Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association. “This tournament honored Peter Martin’s legacy and showcased the strength of our alumni community. We look forward to growing this event and continuing to support youth programs that build confidence, safety, and opportunity.”About the Toronto Argonauts Alumni AssociationThe Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association supports its members, preserves the history and legacy of the Argonauts, and strengthens the Toronto community through charitable initiatives and youth programming.About Football TorontoFootball Toronto governs amateur football across the city and promotes leadership, confidence, and opportunity for youth. Their Helmet Bank reduces financial barriers and supports safe participation, currently distributing over 300 helmets to Toronto programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.