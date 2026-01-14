MEC Basikopo Makamu calls for urgent meeting to coordinate stakeholders in addressing the effects of heavy rainfall in Limpopo

The MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo, Mr Basikopo Makamu, has called for an emergency meeting this evening (13 January 2026), to coordinate stakeholders in addressing the effects of heavy rains mainly in Mopani, Vhembe and some parts of Sekhukhune Districts. MEC Makamu held a virtual meeting with Heads of Departments from other departments, the South African Weather Services, Senior Officials of the department, Executive Mayors of all 5 districts, Local Municipalities Mayors, Head of Centers from all Districts Management centers as well as the officials from the Provincial Management Center. The meeting was to coordinate needed assistance after the South African Weather Services had issued a level 9 warning that is causing havoc mainly in Mopani and Vhembe Districts.

For now, areas that are mostly affected in the two districts include:

Ba-Phalaborwa

Collins Chabane

Greater Giyani

Greater Letaba

Greater Tzaneen

Maruleng

Makhado

Musina

Thulamela

“The South African Weather Services has for now indicated that the heavy rains might start subsiding around Saturday, but at the rate that it is raining, it is our duty to see to it that our people are taken care of in order to reduce disasters. We are happy because even the Provincial Department of Education has also issued a circular, advising that schools that are in places that are badly affected should not let kids go to school for their safety,” said MEC Makamu.

The MEC has requested all the Mayors working with disaster officials from the districts, to do costed preliminary reports on the damages that the rain have caused that must be submitted urgently to the Provincial Disaster Management Center.

“We know that people have lost their belongings, others their properties were damaged, and they do not have places to stay at the moment. Human dignity must be prioritized as well as their livelihood,” added Makamu.

The department reiterates its call on parents to monitor their children and also to prohibit them from playing in the rain, rivers, streams and dams as this can be dangerous to them.

MEC Makamu says the Department of COGHSTA will convene a PROVJOC meeting tomorrow evening to coordinate further and will continue to work closely with sister departments such as Social Development, SAPS and Emergency Management Service agencies as well as municipalities to preserve lives and human dignity of our citizens during this rainy season.

