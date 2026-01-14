Commissioner Michael Masiapato confirms interception of undocumented minor children at Beitbridge Port of Entry

Interception of another group of undocumented minor children at Beitbridge Port of Entry

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has confirmed the interception of another group of undocumented minor children at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

At approximately 12h30, a BMA Junior Border Guard, deployed during the relief shift, stopped and searched a minibus taxi at the port of entry. The vehicle, a Siyaya Zimbabwe-registered taxi, was found to be transporting 33 undocumented minor children between the ages of 4 and 15 years, who were travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

Two adult Zimbabwean male suspects, aged 32 and 23 respectively, were arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal movement of the children across the border. Criminal cases have been opened against both suspects in terms of the Immigration Act in relation to the facilitation of illegal entry and movement of undocumented persons.

All 33 minor children were immediately handed over to the Department of Social Development for further processing, in line with child protection protocols and South Africa’s domestic and international obligations to safeguard vulnerable persons.

Commissioner Dr Masiapato has commended the Junior Border Guard for his vigilance and professionalism, stating that the interception underscores the effectiveness of enhanced border management measures and the Authority’s firm stance against crimes involving children. Dr Masiapato would like to implore parents to desist from sending undocumented children to the ports of entry.

“The Border Management Authority will not tolerate the exploitation of children or the facilitation of illegal cross-border movement. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of our borders while upholding human rights and child protection principles,” said Commissioner Dr Masiapato.

Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to appear in court this week.

Operation HI -TIVISE – Report suspicious activities on 0801 229 019, or via the BMA website platform on www.bma.gov.za

