North West Agriculture and Rural Development dismisses false audio circulating on social media

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has noted with serious concern an audio recording currently circulating on various social media platforms. The audio falsely alleges that the department has recruited individuals from other provinces into a learnership programme at Kgora Farmers Training Centre and that such individuals are being remunerated by the department.

The department categorically rejects and distances itself from these allegations. The contents of the audio are false, misleading, and deliberately intended to create confusion and mistrust among the members of the public. At no stage has the Department engaged in the practices alleged in the recording.

The department wishes to reassure the public that all its programmes, including learnerships and skills development initiatives, are implemented in strict compliance with applicable policies, procedures, and legislative frameworks. Recruitment processes are transparent and guided by the principles of fairness, equity, and accountability.

Members of the public are strongly urged to refrain from sharing or circulating unverified and misleading information. The dissemination of false content undermines the integrity of the Department and misinforms communities that depend on accurate and credible communication regarding government programmes and opportunities.

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development remains committed to empowering the people of the province through sustainable agricultural development, skills training, and meaningful support to farmers. For accurate and verified information, members of the public are encouraged to rely on the Department’s official communication platforms.

Voice Note: MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Madoda Sambatha

Enquiries:

Ms Emelda Setlhako

North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za www.facebook.com/nwpread

#GovZAUpdates