E.M. Schorb Receives National Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

"Gravity Flow: The Jimmy Whistler Stories" by E.M. Schorb

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Independent Press Award recognized " Gravity Flow: The Jimmy Whistler Stories " by E. M. Schorb in the category of General Fiction as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Gravity Flow: The Jimmy Whistler Stories" by E. M. Schorb is a richly layered coming-of-age collection that captures the turbulent transformation of mid-20th-century America through the lens of one unforgettable character. These interconnected stories follow Jimmy from his chaotic childhood in the conformist 1950s to the revolutionary 1960s, portraying his life through a mix of humor, hardship, and poetic insight.With a sharp eye for detail and a lyrical sensibility, Schorb takes readers on a journey through Jimmy's varied occupations, from burlesque houses to the armed forces and beyond, as he slowly shapes his identity as a poet. Each story adds depth to Jimmy's evolving worldview, blending comic relief with moments of existential gravity. Schorb's writing is as dynamic as the times it reflects, capturing both the personal and cultural upheaval of an era. "Gravity Flow" is a compelling exploration of identity, creativity, and the cost of becoming oneself.In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as E.M. Schorb, Brad Feld, Tony Jeton Selimi, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press University of California Press.The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector," stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."Contact the author directly at E.M. Schorb, paschorb@aol.com, or (704) 660-5453, and to view this year's list of the Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorites, please visit:---ABOUT THE AUTHORE. M. Schorb attended New York University, where he fell in with a group of actors and became a professional actor. During this time, he attended Erwin Piscator's Dramatic Workshop and The Neighborhood Playhouse, which led eventually into sales and business. He has remained in business on and off ever since, but started writing poetry when he was a teenager and has never stopped. His collection, Time and Fevers, was a 2007 recipient of an Eric Hoffer Award for Excellence in Independent Publishing and also won the “Writer’s Digest” Award for Self-Published Books in Poetry. An earlier collection, Murderer's Day, was awarded the Verna Emery Poetry Prize and published by Purdue University Press. Other collections include Reflections in a Doubtful I, The Ideologues, The Journey, Manhattan Spleen: Prose Poems, 50 Poems, and The Poor Boy and Other Poems.Schorb's work has appeared in The Yale Review, The Southern Review, Agenda (UK), The Virginia Quarterly Review, Stand (UK), The Chicago Review, Poetry Salzburg Review (AU), The Sewanee Review, Queens Quarterly (CA), Oxford Poetry (UK), The American Scholar, OffCourse, Sand Journal (DE), and The Hudson Review, among others.At the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2000, his novel, Paradise Square, was the winner of the Grand Prize for fiction from the International eBook Award Foundation, and later, A Portable Chaos won the Eric Hoffer Award for Fiction. Most recently, his R&R, a Sex Comedy was awarded the Beverly Hills Book Award for Humor.Schorb has received fellowships from the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center and the North Carolina Arts Council; grants from the Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation, the Carnegie Fund, Robert Rauschenberg & Change, Inc. (for drawings), and The Dramatists Guild, among others. He is a member of the Academy of American Poets, and the Poetry Society of America.ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

