Social Development dismisses false claims on termination of COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has noted with concern videos and graphics circulating on social media platforms falsely claiming that the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (cSRD) is about to stop.

The Department wishes to categorically state that these claims are false. There is no such decision, announcement or directive from the Department or government regarding the termination of the cSRD.

The Department further cautions that it is unlawful to use the official image of the Minister and use of the Department’s logo without authorisation, particularly for the purpose of spreading misinformation. Such actions are misleading and constitute a misrepresentation of government communication.

Members of the public are urged to disregard these videos and rely only on verified information issued through official government communication platforms. DSD strongly discourages the creation and circulation of fake news that causes unnecessary panic and distress among social grant beneficiaries.

Official information is published through:

The official Department of Social Development (DSD) website

SASSA and NDA official platforms

Verified government social media pages

The DSD WhatsApp Channel

Media enquiries:

Acting Head of Communication, Ms Sandy Godlwana

Cell: 082 678 5634

E-mail: SandyG@dsd.gov.za

