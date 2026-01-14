Learn woodland management techniques with MDC and MU Extension at an event in Bowling Green on Feb. 7

Body

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the University of Missouri Extension (MU Extension) invite landowners to a forest and woodland management workshop Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bowling Green High School. This event will cover essential techniques for managing and restoring woodland areas. Participants of this workshop will learn how to enhance wildlife habitats, improve biodiversity, and maintain the ecological health of their properties through use of prescribed burning, invasive species removal, timber sales, and more.

In Missouri, there are four main types of habitats where trees play an important role: forest, woodlands, open woodlands, and savannas. Forests have the highest density of trees, and savannas have the lowest. Woodlands have a more open canopy (30 to 100 percent cover), and their sparse, woody mid-story allows more sunlight to reach the ground. This light permits the growth of a dense ground cover containing a variety of wildflowers, grasses, and sedges. Fire plays a large role in maintaining woodland habitats.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJQ. There will be a $10 fee to attend this program, and lunch will be provided.

Bowling Green High School is located at 700 West Adams Street in Bowling Green. Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Private Lands Conservationists Megan Greiwe at megan.greiwe@mdc.mo.gov.