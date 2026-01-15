DynaScan to Unveil 2026 Enhancements That Strengthen Its Vision for Unified Visual Solutions

DynaScan returns to ISE 2026 with a focused lineup of outdoor display and kiosk solutions, modular LED systems, and next-generation ePaper displays.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DynaScan Technology, a global leader in high-brightness professional displays, will showcase a range of outdoor display innovations at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026. The company’s latest solutions span LED, LCD, and ePaper technologies—each designed to deliver clarity, efficiency, and flexibility while working seamlessly together as part of a unified visual ecosystem.LED Solutions Built to Fit Any FormatDynaScan’s LED platforms feature a modular design with three native aspect ratios, allowing displays to adapt easily to a wide range of formats—from F-format applications such as F12 and 6-sheet posters to custom video wall configurations. This flexibility enables precise, site-specific installations while maintaining consistent visual performance across deployments.55” Outdoor ePaper Display with E Ink Marquee™ TechnologyDynaScan is introducing a 55” outdoor ePaper display featuring E Ink Marquee™ technology, highlighting the potential of full-color, reflective ePaper for daylight-oriented outdoor and DOOH applications. The technology delivers vibrant color alongside an extended operating temperature range, making the platform well suited for outdoor environments. Support for seamless page transitions extends its application range from street furniture and public information displays to brand activation and dynamic advertising.High-Brightness dvLED and ePaper Kiosk PlatformsDynaScan will also highlight two flagship kiosk solutions:• DK862DX4 High-Brightness dvLED Kiosk, featuring a P1.25 fine-pitch LED panel engineered for exceptional sharpness and sunlight readability in premium outdoor applications.• DK752DEN5 75” ePaper Display Kiosk, designed with a narrow-frame architecture that enables a smaller footprint while delivering glare-free readability and ultra-low power consumption for transit, smart city, and public information environments.“Unified Visual Solutions reflects our focus on bringing together the best of LED, LCD, and ePaper technologies into integrated, reliable solutions,” said Alan Kaufman, President of DynaScan Technology. “At ISE 2026, we’re showing how these technologies work together to solve real-world display challenges across any environment.”Visit DynaScan at ISE 2026DynaScan will exhibit at Booth 3C700 during ISE, held February 3–6, 2026, in Barcelona. Attendees can experience firsthand how DynaScan is shaping the future of Unified Visual Solutions. For more information, visit dynascan.com/ISE About DynaScan Technology, Inc.DynaScan is a global leader in professional display technology, specializing in high-brightness digital signage, outdoor kiosks, and energy-efficient solutions for retail, transportation, smart city, and commercial applications. From ultra-bright LCDs and fine-pitch LED video walls to weatherproof kiosks and energy-saving ePaper displays, DynaScan products are engineered for exceptional visibility, durability, and performance in any environment. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, DynaScan is equipped for international rollouts and support. For more information, visit: https://www.dynascan.com

