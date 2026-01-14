How to respond to the threat of the far right

Join the NUJ Black Members' Council for an online discussion.

At the NUJ delegate meeting in April 2025, the union renewed its commitment to opposing racism and uniting against the far right and fascism.

The discussion will examine existing threats, and consider how we can mobilise against the far right and address the rise in discriminatory disinformation.

Speakers include Liz Fekete, Institute of Race Relations director, and Kudsia Batool, TUC equalities director. The session will be chaired by Roger McKenzie, Black Members' Council co-chair.

Please register for the session on Eventbrite. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants in advance of the session.