Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,539 in the last 365 days.

January 14, 2026 - Advisory Committee Meeting Cancellation Notice

Advisory Committee Meeting Cancellation Notice

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Commissioner’s Advisory Committee meetings scheduled for January 15th and January 16th have been cancelled. These meetings will be rescheduled at a later date. We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause.

All Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. Meeting agendas and official notices are posted on the Division’s website at:
https://doi.nv.gov/News_Notices/Commissioner_s_Advisory_Committees/

For future updates, you may also follow the Nevada Division of Insurance on social media or join the Division’s mailing list:
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/CskkFoo

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on X (Twitter)FacebookLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

January 14, 2026 - Advisory Committee Meeting Cancellation Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.