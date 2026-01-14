January 14, 2026 - Advisory Committee Meeting Cancellation Notice

Advisory Committee Meeting Cancellation Notice

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Commissioner’s Advisory Committee meetings scheduled for January 15th and January 16th have been cancelled. These meetings will be rescheduled at a later date. We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause.

All Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. Meeting agendas and official notices are posted on the Division’s website at:

https://doi.nv.gov/News_Notices/Commissioner_s_Advisory_Committees/

For future updates, you may also follow the Nevada Division of Insurance on social media or join the Division’s mailing list:

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/CskkFoo

