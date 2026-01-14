Trump is taking Governor Newsom’s work nationwide. Learn about President Trump’s copycat efforts.

The REAL Make America Health Again was born in California. In 2025, Governor Newsom signed legislation banning ultraprocessed foods (yes, including red dye!) from school lunches – this adds to an extensive list of actions the Governor has taken over a period of decades to address accessibility to healthier options for all. Again and again , Governor Newsom has taken action to eliminate dangerous and toxic chemicals in our food supply. This month, the Trump Administration made its own attempt by just flipping a triangle, and his federal Health and Human Services Agency announced in April 2025 that they were asking food manufacturers to limit use of some dyes.

Cutting red tape to make more housing

Governor Newsom has made addressing housing a top priority since 2019 and has signed landmark bills to accelerate building, including a historic package last year. This year, Trump declared it a priority too (though we haven’t actually seen a policy plan yet).

DOGE is a cheap imitation of ODI

In 2021, Governor Newsom announced the Office of Data and Innovation to find and develop efficiencies in California’s government . While Trump and Elon’s DOGE cut essential jobs and services, released loads of fake numbers, and then fizzled out, ODI continues finding real results that build value for Californians rather than making arbitrary, dangerous cuts. Learn about California’s efficiency efforts, from saving money to making programs work better,at results.ca.gov.

Addressing homeless encampments

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, even when done poorly. Trump’s attempt at an executive order on encampments (issued a year after Governor Newsom’s ) fits the bill.

Saving Hollywood