Las Cruces Medical Assistant School to Open This Winter, Expanding Access to Hands-On Healthcare Training

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Cruces Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new campus this winter, bringing affordable, career-focused medical assistant education to students in Southern New Mexico. The program is designed to help individuals quickly enter the healthcare workforce through a practical, hands-on learning model.The new campus will be located at 3800 E Lohman Ave, Suite B202, Las Cruces, NM, and will offer a 18-week medical assistant program that combines online coursework, in-person lab training, and clinical experience inside an active medical practice. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, and outpatient healthcare facilities.Kendra Bradshaw, Program Manager, added, “Our goal is to give students a supportive, hands-on learning experience that prepares them for real careers in healthcare. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Las Cruces and support students as they take the next step toward a rewarding profession.”Las Cruces Medical Assistant School has partnered with GameDay Men’s Health , giving students the opportunity to train in a real healthcare environment while developing essential clinical and administrative skills.“We recognize the important role that well-trained medical assistants play in delivering high-quality patient care here in New Mexico,” said Dave Witt, owner of Gameday Men's Health in Las Cruces. “Medical assistants help coordinate care and improve patient communication. By opening our facilities for hands-on training, we are not only supporting the education of future healthcare professionals without them taking on student loan debt, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to excellence in patient care.”“Programs like this play a critical role in strengthening local healthcare workforces,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By partnering with experienced providers in the community, we ensure students graduate with the skills, confidence, and hands-on experience employers value.”Learn more and enroll in the school’s website About Las Cruces Medical Assistant SchoolLas Cruces Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 18-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Las Cruces Medical Assistant School is located at 3800 E Lohman Ave, Suite B202, Las Cruces, NM.About GameDay Men’s Health – Las CrucesGameday Men's Health in Las Cruces is locally owned and operated and is part of the national Gameday network focused on men's wellness, offering treatments for low testosterone (TRT), erectile dysfunction (ED) in a comfortable, "man-cave" environment.Gameday Men's Health was founded by Evan Miller in 2018 after his own struggles with low T, the company provides personalized, science-backed care, fast appointments, and discreet service, aiming to help men regain energy, vitality, and performance. They use board-certified specialists, fast lab results, and offer services like hormone optimization, vitamin injections, and GAINSWAVE therapy.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

