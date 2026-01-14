Governor Newsom announces early reopening of Highway 1 through Big Sur

Construction crews restore Highway 1 along Big Sur’s dramatic coastline. (Source: CalTrans)

In the days leading up to reopening the roadway, Caltrans removed approximately 6,000 cubic yards of mud and debris—enough to fill 240 dump trucks—from the Regent’s Slide repair site after strong winter storms impacted the Big Sur North Coast.

Regent’s Slide occurred on February 9, 2024, and overlapped with Paul’s Slide, six miles to the south, which closed the highway from January 14, 2023, to June 23, 2024.

“The full reopening of Highway 1 marks a significant milestone of local, national, and global interest,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “There are few, if any, more iconic routes not just in California but anywhere in the world. Restoring access for residents and tourists boosts regional economies and reinvigorates the pride and cultural identity associated with one of the most scenic and picturesque roadways on the planet.”

Local state legislators representing the Big Sur region also welcomed the early reopening.

“This reopening is welcome news for the Big Sur community, workers, and small businesses that have endured extraordinary challenges,” said State Senator John Laird. For three years, I’ve worked with local leaders, Caltrans, Governor Newsom’s administration, business owners, and residents to secure resources, coordinate repairs, and keep Big Sur’s needs front and center. Highway 1 is more than a road; it is a lifeline for families, small businesses, and visitors. The closure at Regent’s Slide created lasting hardship, cutting off access and threatening the region’s economic stability. Reopening this vital corridor restores jobs, revives local businesses, and reconnects people to their homes and livelihoods. I’m grateful to the Caltrans crews, state and local partners, and the Big Sur community for their tireless work, patience, and determination.”

“The reopening of Regent marks an important step forward for the hundreds of families and workers in Big Sur and the millions of people who visit California every year,” said California Assemblymember Dawn Addis. This turning point will help restore revenue, access to our state parks, support jobs, public safety, and economic stability for many of our residents.”