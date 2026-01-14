Submit Release
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Hosts Federal Oversight and Accountability Town Hall with Multistate AG Coalition

5 Attorneys General Will Speak at Revolution Hall Next Wednesday

On the one-year anniversary of Oregon’s first multistate lawsuit challenging federal overreach, Attorney General Dan Rayfield will host a Federal Oversight and Accountability Town Hall with visiting state attorneys general from Hawaii, Minnesota, California, and Maine.

“Our coalition of attorneys general has stood up to federal overreach on everything from birthright citizenship and gender affirming care to federal funding for our communities,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “This town hall is a chance to hear directly from us about the work we’ve done, and what we will keep doing to protect Oregon and states across the country.”

The town hall will provide a forum for discussion on federal oversight, accountability, and the ongoing multistate legal efforts to protect states’ rights and the people of Oregon.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark Street, Portland, OR

Joining AG Rayfield will be:
• AG Rob Bonta, California
• AG Anne Lopez, Hawaii
• AG Aaron Frey, Maine
• AG Keith Ellison, Minnesota

RSVP for audience to submit comments/questions: RSVP: Attorneys General Town Hall on Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Hosts Federal Oversight and Accountability Town Hall with Multistate AG Coalition

