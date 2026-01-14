Governor Kotek Announces Tim Knopp as Chief Prosperity Officer

Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced that former Republican State Senator Tim Knopp will serve as the Governor’s new Chief Prosperity Officer, charged with spearheading the work in her office to increase the state’s gross domestic product, create family-wage jobs, and grow Oregon businesses consistent with the goals outlined in the Governor’s Prosperity Roadmap.

“To be successful, this role demands a unique set of skills — an entrepreneurial spirit, a systems thinker, and equal parts pragmatism and persistence,” Kotek said. “Tim is going to be a great part of my team, and I am grateful that he has agreed to step up and serve Oregonians.”

“When the Governor calls on you to drive prosperity for Oregonians across the state, grow the economy, and support Oregon businesses, the answer is yes,” Knopp said.

Last week, Governor Kotek announced the members of her Prosperity Council, co-chaired by Ampere founder Renee James and Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold. The Council will hold its first meeting later this month.

Knopp, a native Oregonian and Central Oregon resident of more than four decades, brings decades of experience in public service, small business leadership, and community engagement to his work supporting Oregon’s economy and communities. His professional and community experience ranges from logging forests in Eastern Oregon to coaching Little League and serving on the boards of the Bend Chamber of Commerce and First Story, a nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing. He will be leaving his current positions as executive vice president of the Central Oregon Builders Association, representing more than 800 companies, and as executive director of Building Partners for Affordable Housing.

Knopp served three terms in the Oregon House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005, including as House Majority Leader, then later served in the Oregon Senate from 2013 to 2025, including as Senate Minority Leader and a member of Ways and Means and multiple policy committees spanning workforce, health care, education and human services. His legislative service overlapped with Governor Kotek’s time as Speaker of the House, during which they worked together to advance bipartisan solutions such as the Paid Leave Oregon program. Knopp’s public service also includes an appointment to the U.S. Department of Labor’s ERISA Advisory Council under former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao. Throughout his career, Knopp has focused on fiscal responsibility, workforce development, government relations, and strengthening small businesses and communities across Oregon.

Knopp will assume his role as Chief Prosperity Officer next week.

