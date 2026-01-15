Bolt Printing Holds Pricing on Select Richardson 112 Hat Colorways Following Latest Supplier Increase

Bolt Printing holds pricing on select Richardson 112 hat colorways following recent supplier increases

While Richardson implements another wholesale increase, Bolt Printing confirms stable pricing on its most commonly ordered 112 color combinations.

We focused on the colors customers reorder most and secured inventory early so pricing wouldn’t shift immediately.” — Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO, Bolt Printing

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing announced it is holding prices on a select group of custom Richardson 112 hats following a recent wholesale price increase from the manufacturer.Richardson, a leading headwear supplier, has implemented multiple price adjustments over the past year. In response, Bolt Printing secured inventory in advance on its highest-volume color combinations to delay the impact for customers who reorder those styles most frequently.“We focused on the colors customers reorder most and secured inventory early so pricing wouldn’t shift immediately,” said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing.The price hold applies to a limited set of Richardson 112 colorways secured in advance of the increase.Bolt Printing stated that pricing will remain unchanged on these colorways while inventory lasts. Other custom embroidered hats and bulk custom headwear orders may reflect updated supplier pricing as new inventory is received.The company took similar steps during prior industry-wide increases, aiming to reduce disruption for repeat customers who rely on consistent pricing for ongoing programs, uniforms, and promotional use.

