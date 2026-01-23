BizBuyPro Releases Business Acquisition Guide for Corporate Professionals

Founder Paul Lajoie's "The Exit Plan" Provides Framework for Transitioning from W-2 Employment to Business Ownership

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your paycheck barely covers your bills. The promotion you wanted went to someone else. And you just realized you've got 30 more years of this ahead of you.So you start thinking about options. Launch a startup. Build something on the side. Maybe consulting. Then you realize all of those sound just as bad as what you're doing now.Paul Lajoie wrote The Exit Plan: The No-BS Guide to Escaping Your 9-to-5 by Buying a Profitable Business because he was tired of watching smart people make dumb decisions. The book shows W-2 workers how to buy businesses that already make money instead of gambling on untested ideas.Smart People Keep Making the Same Stupid MistakesHere's what Lajoie sees happen. An accountant gets laid off. An operations manager hits 40 and realizes there's no more room to move up. A project lead burns out after one too many 60-hour weeks.They've got savings. They've got skills. So they buy a business. Six months later they're broke because they didn't know what they were looking at.The book walks through what actually kills deals. Sellers who cook the books. Buyers who fall in love before they check the numbers. People who think being busy is the same as making money.What You Actually GetLajoie isn't pushing crypto schemes or Etsy shops. He's talking about buying real businesses with real customers. HVAC companies. Plumbing outfits. Landscaping services. Stuff you can look at the books for and actually understand what you're buying.The book covers:• How to tell if you're buying a business or just buying yourself a worse job• Why the cash flow numbers sellers show you are usually garbage• The difference between a business that grows and one that keeps you stuck at $150K forever• Why buyers overpay (and how sellers get them to do it)• How to get ready for ownership while you still have a steady paycheck coming inIt's not about getting pumped up. It's about not screwing up.Who Wrote This ThingLajoie started at Coopers & Lybrand in 1990, auditing companies and figuring out where money actually goes versus where people say it goes. Over 30-plus years, he's bought or built more than 15 businesses himself. Flooring companies. Oil and gas. Service businesses. Some worked out. Some didn't.He's also sat on boards and helped companies go public. He knows what works and what doesn't because he's done both.In 2020, he started BizBuyPro to help people who were exactly where he was 30 years ago. Sick of working for someone else but not sure how to get out without torching their savings.No Hype. Just Reality.The book isn't trying to convince you to quit your job tomorrow. It's trying to help you figure out if buying a business actually makes sense for you. And if it does, how to do it without getting ripped off.That's basically what BizBuyPro does too. They educate people before they write checks. The firm's known for telling clients when to walk away from deals, not just how to close them. Lajoie's made a reputation on saying no to bad deals.Want to Hear More? Catch Paul on Lean into LeadLajoie will appear on the Lean into Lead Podcast with host Trevor Muir on Tuesday, Feb. 4. He'll break down his approach to business acquisition, why most first-time buyers fail, and how BizBuyPro helps people get it right.The episode drops on YouTube and all major podcast platforms. If you want the unfiltered version of what's in the book, this is it.About BizBuyProBizBuyPro helps people buy their first business. Founded in 2020 by Paul Lajoie, the firm works with professionals who want out of corporate jobs and into business ownership. They handle deal sourcing, due diligence, and closings. They're known for telling clients when to walk away. Based in Garland, Texas.About Paul LajoiePaul Lajoie is the founder of BizBuyPro and author of The Exit Plan. He's spent 30-plus years buying, running, and selling businesses. He's a CPA, has sat on corporate boards, and helped take companies public. He's known for telling first-time buyers what they need to hear, not what they want to hear.Media Contact:Paul LajoieFounder and Chief Executive OfficerBizBuyProBook: The Exit Plan on Amazon

