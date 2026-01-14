Atlas Announces Two Executive Leaders Named to Lead Industry Boards

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Roofing Corporation is proud to announce that two members of its executive leadership team have been appointed to lead prominent industry associations, marking a significant honor for both the individuals and for Atlas.Ken Roberts, President of Atlas Roofing Corporation, has been named President of the Board of Directors for the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA). In this role, Roberts will help the ARMA board shape industry standards, advance critical initiatives, and represent the interests of manufacturers across North America. His appointment reflects both his leadership within Atlas and his commitment to strengthening the roofing industry as a whole.At the same time, Bob Ferree, General Manager and Vice President of the Atlas Roof & Wall Insulation Division, has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association (PIMA). Ferree’s appointment underscores his expertise in insulation manufacturing and his dedication to driving performance within the sector.“These appointments are an honor for Atlas,” said Roberts. “Having two members of our executive team entrusted with leading the boards of ARMA and PIMA speaks volumes about Atlas’ reputation and commitment to advancing our industries.”About AtlasAtlas is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of building materials and industrial products, including asphalt shingles, roof underlayments and ventilation, rigid insulation, architectural and industrial molded components and solutions, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers for a diverse set of markets. From a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in 1982, Atlas has grown to 38 manufacturing facilities in North America providing worldwide product distribution. Products from the company’s four major divisions - Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingles, Underlayments & Ventilation, Molded Products, and Web Technologies - are manufactured and shipped from our network of manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Atlas’ mission is to deliver leading products and solutions that enrich the lives of those they touch, by nurturing a culture of agility, teamwork, and accessibility, attracting the most talented people in our industries.For more information, please visit www.atlas-arc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.