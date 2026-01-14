From Abuse and Homelessness in Seoul to Creative Powerhouse in NYC—Young Bae Shares Her Untold Story: Young Is Blessed

Cover of Young Is Blessed, a forthcoming memoir by Young Bae, co-authored by award-winning filmmaker Brandon Deyette.

The VH1 Black Ink Crew star reveals the faith, survival, & artistry behind her rise in a raw new memoir co-written with Emmy-nominated producer Brandon Deyette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, millions watched Young Bae light up the screen on VH1’s Black Ink Crew — confident, hilarious, wildly talented, and unapologetically herself. What no one saw was the life she survived to get there.In her forthcoming memoir, Young Is Blessed (Simon & Schuster / Permuted Press, February 24, 2026), Young Bae tells her story publicly for the first time: a childhood in South Korea marked by extreme abuse, poverty, and homelessness; an immigration journey driven not by ambition, but by the need for safety; and the faith, motherhood, and artistry that ultimately rebuilt her life.“Tattooing became my prayer,” Young writes. “Every line was proof I survived.”Before she became one of New York City’s most sought-after tattoo artists — and the founder of Diamond Tattoos in Times Square — Young was a child sleeping under desks, hiding from violence, and learning how to endure. When she arrived in the United States, she worked tirelessly to survive, honing her craft, trusting her faith, and believing that her story was not over.Co-written with Emmy-nominated producer and memoir specialist Brandon Deyette , Young Is Blessed is an unflinching, deeply human portrait of resilience. Together, Young and Deyette weave lived trauma with narrative precision, honoring the truth of her experiences while shaping a story that speaks to survival, healing, and redemption.Young Bae will also appear on a featured memoir panel at the 2026 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April, marking a major early moment of the memoir’s cultural resonance and national visibility ahead of publication.The memoir explores:• Childhood trauma and survival under domestic violence• Immigration, identity, and the AAPI experience• Faith as a path to healing, not perfection• Motherhood as transformation and restoration• Art and tattooing as testimony, prayer, and powerWith its raw honesty, spiritual grounding, and moments of humor and grace, Young Is Blessed resonates across communities — from women’s empowerment and trauma recovery audiences to AAPI readers, creatives, and fans of memoirs like Educated, Crying in H Mart, and Know My Name.At its core, Young Is Blessed is not a story about fame. It’s a story about survival — and the radical belief that even after unimaginable pain, a life of purpose, beauty, and joy is still possible.Young Bae is available for interviews, features, podcasts, and select appearances alongside Brandon Deyette.About the AuthorsYoung Bae is a celebrated tattoo artist, entrepreneur, mother, and survivor best known for her role on VH1’s Black Ink Crew. Born in South Korea and raised in New York, she rose from extreme poverty and domestic abuse to build a thriving creative life, founding Diamond Tattoos in Times Square and launching 2one2 Apparel. Young Is Blessed is her first memoir.Brandon Deyette is an Emmy-nominated producer, writer, and filmmaker whose work spans documentary, unscripted television, and memoir development. His credits include The Earth Unlocked, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and multiple award-winning independent films. He specializes in helping public figures articulate emotionally grounded, transformational stories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.