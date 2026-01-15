Marigoldbub Brings Ancient Ayurvedic Wisdom to Modern Motherhood on Life+Leisure

Naina Jain, founder of Marigoldbub on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giulian Rancic Marigoldbub

Founder Naina Jain Shares a Holistic Approach to Caring for Moms and Babies in Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing January 20, 2026

Marigoldbub is about more than skincare—it’s about honoring motherhood. Naina’s approach blends ancient wisdom with modern needs in a way that feels thoughtful,nurturing, & deeply empowering for moms.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motherhood is a journey of transformation, and caring for both mom and baby during its earliest stages can set the foundation for lifelong well-being. Marigoldbub, a clean Ayurvedic skincare brand dedicated to nurturing mothers and babies, is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Life+Leisure , hosted by New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Bill Rancic and Emmy Award-winning television personality Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on January 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST, spotlighting how Marigoldbub is bringing time-honored Ayurvedic rituals into modern maternal care. The episode features Naina Jain, Founder of Marigoldbub, who shares how her own journey into motherhood inspired the creation of the brand in 2021. Seeking gentle, effective, and transparent skincare solutions during pregnancy and postpartum, Jain turned to her cultural roots in Ayurveda—an ancient system of holistic healing centered on balance, nourishment, and intentional care.During the segment, Jain explains how Marigoldbub’s mission focuses on the first 1,000 days—from conception through age two—a critical window for physical, emotional, and developmental well-being. Drawing from Ayurvedic principles, Marigoldbub translates traditional practices into modern, easy-to-use skincare rituals designed to support bonding, stress relief, and recovery for moms while remaining safe and nurturing for babies.Viewers are introduced to what sets Marigoldbub apart: 100% natural, plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas created specifically for sensitive pregnancy and postpartum skin. Every product is thoughtfully crafted without harsh chemicals, prioritizing transparency and ethical integrity—values reinforced by certifications such as Leaping Bunny and recognition in EWG Magazine.The conversation also highlights Marigoldbub’s growing presence through partnerships with retailers such as Walmart.com and NatureHub, as well as community-focused organizations like Bump Club + Beyond. These collaborations reflect the brand’s commitment to accessibility, education, and support for mothers navigating one of life’s most transformative stages.“Marigoldbub is about more than skincare—it’s about honoring motherhood,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Naina’s approach blends ancient wisdom with modern needs in a way that feels thoughtful, nurturing, and deeply empowering for moms.”Beyond products, Jain discusses how Marigoldbub fosters a sense of community through educational blogs, workshops, and events such as Prego Expo, creating a supportive space where mothers can connect, learn, and feel seen. These initiatives reinforce Marigoldbub’s philosophy that care is both ritualistic and relational.As the segment concludes, Jain shares what’s next for Marigoldbub, including new product innovations, expanded partnerships, and continued efforts to support moms and babies with intention, integrity, and heart.Tune in to WE tv on January 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Marigoldbub is nurturing modern motherhood through the power of Ayurveda.About MarigoldbubMarigoldbub is an Ayurvedic-inspired skincare brand dedicated to nurturing moms and babies during the most transformative stages of life. Founded in 2021 by Naina Jain, the brand offers 100% natural, plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free products rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and designed for modern motherhood. With a focus on transparency, ethical standards, and holistic care, Marigoldbub supports families from pregnancy through early childhood with gentle, intentional rituals. Learn more at http://www.marigoldbub.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at http://www.lltvshow.com

