MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts Back-to-School oversight visits in Ekurhuleni, 14 Jan
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, conduct Back-to-School oversight visits at selected schools in Ekurhuleni as part of the 2026 Back-to-School Campaign.
In line with the Department’s mandate to ensure learner safety, the MEC will also oversee law enforcement operations targeting scholar transport, focusing on vehicle roadworthiness, operating permits, driver compliance, and adherence to road safety regulations.
The programme will conclude with a stakeholder engagement session involving school management, parents, scholar transport operators, law enforcement agencies and community representatives to strengthen coordination on learner safety, scholar transport compliance and road safety around schools.
Visit details:
Date: Wednesday, 14 January 2026
Venue 1: Igagasi Primary School, Spruitview, Ekurhuleni
Time: 06h00
Venue 2: Fortune Kunene Primary School, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
Time: 08h30
Venue 3: Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
Time: 10h00
Venue 4: Isipho-Sethu LSEN School, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
Time: 13h00
(Stakeholder engagement session)
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.
For more information, please contact:
Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
