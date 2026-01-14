Submit Release
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts Back-to-School oversight visits in Ekurhuleni, 14 Jan

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, conduct Back-to-School oversight visits at selected schools in Ekurhuleni as part of the 2026 Back-to-School Campaign.

In line with the Department’s mandate to ensure learner safety, the MEC will also oversee law enforcement operations targeting scholar transport, focusing on vehicle roadworthiness, operating permits, driver compliance, and adherence to road safety regulations.

The programme will conclude with a stakeholder engagement session involving school management, parents, scholar transport operators, law enforcement agencies and community representatives to strengthen coordination on learner safety, scholar transport compliance and road safety around schools.

Visit details:

Date: Wednesday, 14 January 2026

Venue 1: Igagasi Primary School, Spruitview, Ekurhuleni
Time: 06h00

Venue 2: Fortune Kunene Primary School, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni 
Time: 08h30

Venue 3: Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
Time: 10h00

Venue 4: Isipho-Sethu LSEN School, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
Time: 13h00
(Stakeholder engagement session)

