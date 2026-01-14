Minister Ronald Lamola leads African Union C5 visit to South Sudan, 14 to 15 Jan

Minister Ronald Lamola has arrived in Juba, leading a High-Level African Union Ad-hoc Committee of Five (C5) Visit to South Sudan from 14 to 15 January 2026. He is leading the delegation in his capacity as the Chairperson.

This visit is a follow-up to the previous C5 Ministerial Visit to Juba, which took place exactly a year ago.

The visit serves as a precursor to a Peace and Security Council (PSC) Meeting of the African Union, scheduled for 19 January 2026, which will assess the situation in South Sudan. It also precedes the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government and the proposed C5 Plus Summit, which will convene on the margins of the AU Assembly from 14 to 15 February 2026.

The year 2026 marks a pivotal moment for South Sudan, as the country is earmarked to hold its first-ever elections since gaining independence from Sudan in July 2011. The role of the C5 is to oversee the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

South Sudan is currently led by a Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity, with elections expected to be held in December 2026.

Background information

Establishment and Mandate

The African Union Ad-Hoc High-Level Committee on South Sudan (C5) was established by the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on 5 December 2014. Its mandate is to enhance the AU’s support for the mediation efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The Committee was officially launched at the 25th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State in Johannesburg on 15 June 2015.

Composition and Leadership

The Committee comprises one representative from each of the continent’s five regions: Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa. The C5 is chaired by H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa. The Chair is tasked with direct diplomacy involving the Government of South Sudan, opposition groups, and stakeholders to foster consensus.

Key Milestones

November 2018: The C5 signed the R-ARCSS as guarantors. This agreement outlines governance structures, security sector reform, the establishment of unified forces, disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR), as well as judicial review and constitution-making processes.

30 June 2018: The Committee convened its 7th meeting in Nouakchott, Mauritania, under the chairmanship of President Ramaphosa.

16 February 2024: A ministerial consultative meeting was held on the margins of the AU Summit, chaired by former Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor. A key outcome was the agreement to prioritise a visit to Juba.

15 to 17 January 2025: The C5 Ministers paid a working visit to Juba, led by Minister Ronald Lamola, to assess the implementation status of the Revitalised Agreement.

