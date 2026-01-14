Lahjavida Bio Accepted to Present Tumor-Targeted Small-Molecule Drug Delivery Platform at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lahjavida Bio , a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of tumor-targeted small-molecule cancer therapies, today announced that an abstract describing its proprietary Dye-Drug Conjugate (DDC) platform has been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, scheduled to take place April 17–22, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.Lahjavida’s Dye-Drug Conjugates (DDCs) are small-molecule “dye–linker–payload” constructs, conceptually analogous to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which are composed of an antibody, linker, and cytotoxic payload. Like ADCs, DDCs are designed to improve the therapeutic index of potent cancer therapies through targeted delivery. However, DDCs leverage small-molecule dye chemistry rather than antibodies to enable tumor-selective uptake.“We are honored to have our work selected for presentation at AACR, one of the most respected scientific forums in oncology,” said Lyle Small, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lahjavida Bio. “AACR brings together leaders across cancer biology, drug discovery, and translational science, and we look forward to engaging with the community around our approach to tumor-selective drug delivery.”In accordance with AACR’s media and embargo policies, no additional details from the abstract will be disclosed prior to its official publication and presentation at the meeting.To learn more about Lahjavida Bio and its Dye-Drug Conjugate platform, visit https://lahjavida.com Investor Relations Contact:Sidharth MehtaAllele Capital Partnerssmehta@allelecapital.comMedia Contact:

