Buckingham Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offense and Possession with Intent to Distribute 1.5 Pounds of Methamphetamine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Buckingham County man, who was unlawfully found in possession of a firearm after being previously convicted of a felony, pled guilty this week in federal court.Jerry Dean Robertson Jr., 36, pled guilty this week to distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Robertson faces a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence on the drug distribution offense.

