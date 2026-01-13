Local man sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for exploiting child

CINCINNATI – A Loveland, Ohio, man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 262 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for sexually exploiting an 11-year-old.

