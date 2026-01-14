Marshall Man Admits to Drug and Gun Offenses

James Joseph Elsea, 62, Marshall, Mo., pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to drug and gun charges arising out of a May 2025 search warrant, during which two Pettis County deputies were injured.

