Eleven Charged in Bristol Area Drug Trafficking Ring; Several Overdose Deaths Connected

Eleven individuals have been charged with federal offenses stemming from a long-term investigation into narcotics trafficking and multiple overdose deaths in Bristol and elsewhere in central Connecticut

