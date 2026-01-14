Submit Release
Previously Convicted Killer Indicted for Being a Felon in Possession of Firearm

Rocky Lee Brown, 53, a previously convicted felon residing in the District of Columbia, was charged in an indictment returned today in U.S. District Court on one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

