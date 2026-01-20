Arete and SentinelOne Launch Solution to Support APAC Government and Public Sector Organizations

This solution helps organizations meet strict data residency and compliance requirements without compromising modern security outcomes.

This collaboration with Arete enables organizations in the APJ region to strengthen defenses, maintain compliance, and achieve consistent security outcomes without compromise.” — Kris Day, SVP, Sales APJ, SentinelOne

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete and SentinelOneannounce expanded support for sovereign and regulated deployments in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to help government organizations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector maintain full security visibility, strengthen defenses, and comply with strict data privacy regulations.Tested and validated in Arete’s in-house lab, the deployment model enables SentinelOne’s AI-driven detection and response capabilities to operate within on-premises and network-restricted or sensitive environments, delivering consistent security outcomes, strong visibility, and compliance with sovereignty requirements without compromising effectiveness or control.Many government organizations and PSUs in the APAC region face strict data privacy regulations and on-premises data storage mandates. This collaboration enables organizations to maintain control over sensitive data while achieving timely threat detection and response. Where required, security telemetry can be securely shared with existing SIEM platforms to support established government and public sector operational workflows while maintaining compliance with regulatory and sovereignty requirements.“This new solution enables Arete and SentinelOne to support sovereign and regulated security deployments in high security environments,” said Raj Sivaraju, Arete’s President of APAC. “It positions us to meet the evolving needs of government organizations, PSUs, and the BFSI sector, all of which must balance effective cybersecurity with stringent data privacy and sovereignty requirements.”"Cybersecurity in high-security and government environments requires trusted, compliant, and AI-driven security operations that can operate effectively in restricted and sovereign environments,” said Kris Day, SVP, Sales APJ, SentinelOne. “This collaboration with Arete enables organizations in the APJ region to strengthen defenses, maintain compliance, and achieve consistent security outcomes without compromise."Arete and SentinelOne are enabling government organizations, PSUs, and the BFSI sector to operate with trusted, compliant, and effective security in sovereign and regulated environments, without sacrificing modern security outcomes or long-term resilience.About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from thousands of engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit areteir.com About SentinelOneSentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com Media Contacts:Regan DePintoSentinelOnepress@sentinelone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.