Kimtron files sixth patent for the DUAL and the QUAD Multi-output X-ray Generators

20kW X-ray Generators capable of driving a plurality of sources, simultaneously.

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimtron today announced that the Company is filing patent #6 and naming four inventors who participated in the artwork for a family of High Voltage Power Supply /X-ray Generators capable of driving up to four (4) X-ray sources independently.Based on the current-state modular HVPS topology and including all the advanced features of Kimtron’s Ultra High Power (UHP) line of HVPSs, the units were developed for applications where multiple x-ray tubes must be driven simultaneously and independently, and for cost reduction through a minimized component count.Peter Cawley, CEO, states, “Incorporating some of our own prior art, the DUAL™ and QUAD™ employ the same matchless features customers have come to expect from Kimtron, such as true M2M communication, constant current source filament drives, the ability to accurately monitor and display real-time filament and emission current values, genuinely unrivaled reliability, and a 36-month warranty.””Developed initially for our sterilization division, we’re seeing interest and applications for this technology across all the industries we serve.”About the CompanyKimtron Inc. was formed in 1991 as an industrial X-ray sales and service organization that has since developed into a world-leading design and manufacturing firm of highly advanced HV Power Supplies, X-ray generators, and X-ray-related systems. Alongside the Industrial (NDT) market, the company serves over 300 customers across varied industries, including Aerospace, Medical Research, Sterilization, Metal Casting, Automotive, Defense, and Homeland Security.For further information, please contact:Admin@kimtron.comKimtron115 Hurley Rd.Bldg. # 6Oxford, CT 06478203-262-3361

